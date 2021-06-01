2021 Community Service Officers

The Estes Park Police Department’s community service officers (CSOs) are at their posts for the summer. These hardworking seasonal employees serve as ambassadors in the downtown corridor. This year the CSOs will be focused on the Elkhorn Avenue intersections, aiming to keep pedestrians out of intersections between walk cycles and cars out of intersections during walk cycles. During times of extremely heavy vehicle traffic, they will be seen directing traffic as necessary to ease congestion. In addition, CSOs will be on foot patrol assisting sworn officers. The CSOs are supervised by Officer Curt Plassmeyer and Code Enforcement Officer Michael Madachy.

