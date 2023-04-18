On the evening of April 17, a ground search crew located a deceased male believed to be Jerry Allbright. Due to the hazardous terrain and fading light, conditions were too unsafe for the team to remove him last night. The Larimer County Coroner, LCSO Investigators, and a ground crew are returning to the location this morning to complete the recovery process.
The Coroner will determine his cause and manner of death, and that information will be released at a later time.
We are extremely grateful to all of our partners who dedicated extensive time and resources to find this man. While this isn’t the outcome we hoped for, we take comfort in knowing Jerry will be returned to his family.
