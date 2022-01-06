After years of working together and thousands of acres treated, the Big Thompson and Fort Collins Conservation Districts (BTCD and FCCD) are pursuing a merger. On February 1, 2022, residents of Larimer County are encouraged to vote to merge BTCD and FCCD into a single district: The Larimer Conservation District.
BTCD and FCCD have worked closely since 2015, sharing staff and assisting each other with projects. In 2020, the leadership teams from each district began discussing the possibility of merging the districts. We requested an investigation into the efficacy of a merger by the Colorado State Conservation Board, which determined that merging the districts would have the following benefits:
Reducing overhead costs.
Eliminating redundant processes.
Expanding current programs and creating new ones to better serve Larimer County.
Improving the ability to react in the event of large-scale, whole-watershed natural disasters (e.g. fires, floods, etc.)
Having a unified, county-wide conservation district allows for a mill levy, which would considerably increase the type and level of services available to residents of Larimer County and the surrounding areas.
On February 1, 2022, residents of Larimer County are encouraged to vote to merge BTCD and FCCD to form the Larimer Conservation District. BTCD and FCCD effectively function as a single conservation district and have done so since 2015. By merging, they are simply streamlining the administrative side of their programs and making more time and resources available to serve the community.
For more information, please visit www.larimercd.org, call 970-893-0386, or email Jake@larimercd.org. You can also follow @LarimerCDs on Facebook and Instagram for the most up to date information.
