Anyone who has ever wondered what it’s like behind the scenes at the Estes Park Police Department can find out by attending the 2022 Citizen’s Police Academy. This informative series of classes, sponsored by the Town’s Police Department and offered free of charge, will take place April 11 – May 12. Sessions take place Monday and Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 9 pm at Town Hall, 170 MacGregor Avenue. Class size is limited to 20. Applications are available at the front desk of the Police Department at Town Hall, and at www.estes.org/citizenspoliceacademy. Applications must be received by Wednesday, April 6 and should be returned to Captain Rick Life at the Estes Park Police Department or via email at Rlife@estes.org. Applicants will be required to pass a limited criminal background check prior to acceptance.
Citizen’s Police Academy familiarizes participants with everything from constitutional law to crime scene investigation. The classes will include topics that are common among law enforcement agencies, as well as issues that are unique to Estes Park, including patrol operations, investigations, the Estes Park Emergency Communication Center, the Estes Valley Restorative Justice Partnership, SWAT and the Auxiliary Police unit. Following graduation many academy graduates choose to continue involvement with the Police Department through its volunteer programs. However, a commitment to future volunteering is not required.
