The Pet Association of Estes Park is thrilled to announce that we raised $7,353 in the Estes Park Duck Race this year! We would like to send out a huge thank you to everyone who bought a duck in support of our organization! We couldn’t do what we do without your generosity.
What does the Pet Association of Estes Park do?
•Homeless pet adoptions: In the last 12 months we sheltered, fed, walked, trained, fostered, loved on & found good forever homes for 37 cats, 15 dogs, 1 parrot, 1 rabbit, one pair of parakeets and one guinea pig.
•Annual spay/neuter clinic
•Community partnerships and events: Mark your calendars for:
1. Our annual yard sale on June 25 at the Animal Medical Center
2. Sign up for the Dog Days of Summer Hike with your Dog program partnering with the Estes Valley Rec Center every Friday morning in June and July with our final hike around Lake Estes on July 22 for the 2nd annual Carolyn Fairbanks Memorial Lake Estes Walk.
•Training for new pet owners
We are your local Humane Society. We are a non-profit Organization that has provided shelter, care and medical attention to homeless animals in the area since 1973. We service the Estes Park area including Pinewood Springs, Big Elk Meadows, RMNP, Glen Haven, Drake & Allenspark. We care for lost, surrendered and abandoned pets and help to place them in loving forever homes.
The Pet Association does not have a dedicated facility. Rather we board our animals at the local boarding facilities. While there, the animals have daily attention from their respective staffs, twice daily personal time with our volunteers and also have veterinarians on site.
The facilities are:
Animal Hospital of the Rockies & Animal House Boarding 970-586-4703
The Animal Medical Center 970-586-6898
The Estes Park Pet Lodge 970-586-9282
Estes Park is not served by an animal control officer. To report lost or found pets and animal issues, call:
Estes Park Police, non emergency: 970-586-4000
Larimer County Sheriff: 970-498-5100
Boulder County Sheriff: 303-441-4444
Colorado Division of Wildlife: 970-472-4300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.