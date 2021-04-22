Estes Park EDC Investor Spotlight

Estee Rivera Murdock has served on the Estes Park Economic Development Corporation (Estes Park EDC) Board of Directors for two years, representing the Rocky Mountain Conservancy (RMC). Estee grew up in southern Arizona, where she attended the University of Arizona studying anthropology and Spanish literature. She worked for several years as an archaeologist before resuming her education in geography with a focus on visitation of national parks. Estee transitioned to working for the National Park Service (NPS) in Washington D.C. There, she developed strategic partnerships for the NPS and played a role in institutionalizing the Every Kid Outdoors program, which gives 4th graders free national parks pass across the United States.
Estee has been with RMC for four years and will join them in celebrating their 90th anniversary this year. RMC is involved in different aspects of the community including conservation corps, land acquisition projects, stewardships projects and more.
Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, philanthropic efforts have not subsided, as members and supporters provided over $2 million in donations to RMNP in 2020. RMC is now concentrating on wildfire recovery efforts, facilitating projects that will help to rebuild trails, clean burned areas and build burn piles for preventative burns in the future. They are also using this time to evaluate their educational program for RMNP and will identify new ways to provide programming without competing with commercial interests and guiding companies.
Estee understands the importance of the national park’s relationship with the Estes Valley, and RMC is proud to support the community in programs like the Thumb and Needle Open Space program. RMC has also been heavily involved in discussions with the community to address common challenges such as employee retention in relation to childcare and workforce housing needs for their employees.
In her time on the Estes Park EDC Board of Directors, Estee has learned the benefit of building new partnerships in the Estes Valley; and how breaking down barriers and forming alliances contributes to economic development and sustainability. She believes that “the economic health of the community is intrinsically linked to the health of the Rocky Mountain National Park and public lands that surround the Estes Valley.” Adam Shake, President and CEO, affirms that “proper stewardship of both public and private lands is very important to the Estes Park EDC. In addition to bringing the Rocky Mountain Conservancy voice to our Board of Directors, Estee and I have also worked on projects together with the Estes Valley land trust. Intelligent land use policies benefit everybody in the Estes valley.”
