This month Town Administrator Travis Machalek welcomes a guest columnist -- Utilities Director Reuben Bergsten.
By: Utilities Director Reuben Bergsten
Since the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak Fires burned vast areas near the Estes Valley, some may wonder if they affected our water supply. Wildfires destroy the vegetation that filters snowmelt and rainwater. This can threaten our ability to treat source water and deliver drinking water. As the Estes Valley was evacuating October 22, the Town's Water Division essential staff watched as the East Troublesome Fire progressed toward the Glacier Creek Water Treatment Plant. The Adams Tunnel, which delivers water from the western slope, was already shut down for fall maintenance. This left the Glacier Creek Plant as the Estes Valley's only source for municipal drinking water. I made a hasty request to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to reopen the Adams Tunnel as Superintendent Chris Eshelman and his staff brought the Marys Lake Water Treatment Plant back online.
We have two water sources, one entering each treatment plant. Neither treatment plant can operate year-round, and we are working to change that. We were fortunate the East Troublesome Fire just missed the Glacier Creek watershed. On the western slope, it also spared the water supply that enters the Adams Tunnel – at least in the near term. The long-term effects that follow wildfires on the landscape are still unknown. However, the Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District manages the western slope water and is already contacting stakeholders to develop plans and funding to accelerate revegetation on the western slope to protect source water.
For many years, the Town's Water Division has successfully managed the seasonal interruptions to our water supply, but we are no match against extreme wildfire seasons. The 2015 Comprehensive Water Master Plan identified the need to supply the Glacier Treatment Plant with two separate water sources. We've already started working toward that goal. We have secured new water rights and the necessary real estate. We're seeking grants to support the construction costs, and we anticipate the new source water will be available to our plant within the next five to seven years.
Continuous sampling and laboratory testing provide us with the assurance that our drinking water is safe, and as high-quality as ever. The future addition of a second source of water to the Glacier Treatment Plant will help support the Estes Valley's water security for decades to come. For more information about the Town's Water Division, please visit www.estes.org/water.
