When I announced my candidacy for mayor, I made several promises to the people of Estes Park. Being responsive and engaging with them was one such promise. A year on, I take this opportunity to briefly report about my efforts to keep that promise.
Each day, I promptly respond to e-mails and phone calls. Every week, I use the office hours established during my first days as mayor to directly engage with townspeople and others and respond to their issues. Time slots for such meetings are scheduled by the Town Clerk’s office.
Also, each week I publish a report out, an informal record, if you will, of whom I’m engaging with and how I’m responding. It offers up my take on the issues facing Estes, the processes and actions of the Town Board, and events in which I, as mayor represented the Town (e.g., PRPA and VEP board meetings, ribbon cutting ceremonies). Not a day goes by without me receiving several complimentary comments from people who appreciate the information I share this way.
Monthly, I engage with townspeople via a Zoom session hosted by County Commissioner Jody Shadduck-McNally. Quarterly I walk the downtown corridor, engaging with tourists, business owners and employees, about their respective interests and responding to their requests for assistance.
When circumstances necessitate and answers are needed, my instinct is to proactively engage with people. That’s why with COVID-19, I went to the local vaccination clinics at the Event Center and during the wildfire, I went to the evacuation sites in the valley. In both cases there’s no substitute for direct engagement with people and hearing firsthand how things are going and what might be done to improve things.
Additionally, I engage and respond to people via videos that I produce, speeches and talks I give, my social media posts, and the work I do with the media. In each instance, I share information, accept questions, encourage suggestions and expect feedback.
Four things are contributing to me believing that I’m engaging, responsive and accessible to the townspeople of Estes Park and that I’m keeping my promise to you. They are: a) the overwhelming number of positive comments people regularly share with me, b) the tone and tenor of the engagements we’re having about issues, c) the sheer volume of communication that’s occurring despite restrictions, social distancing, closures, virtual meetings and so on, and d) the progress on key issues that’s being made despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and recent record-setting wildfires.
The only question raised about my engagement, responsiveness and accessibility concerns me not holding a mayor’s chat. The chat is activity first initiated by former Mayor Bill Pinkham who periodically held ‘chats’ during the lunch hour at the Senior Center, when he had a captive audience. When the chats were subsequently taken on the road to various businesses, participation diminished and concerns about their efficacy arose.
My response to the question is three-fold. One, the Town has no policy requiring a mayor to host a chat. Two, each mayor must decide which methods are best for engaging with constituents. The methods I use are above. Most measures indicate they’re working well. Three, as the pandemic recedes, the Town Hall re-opens, and in-person Town Board meetings re-commence, I may find it appropriate to host a mayor chat.
In the meantime, my door is literally and figuratively open. There are many ways we can engage. Whatever the way, I stand ready to listen and respond. And I have promises to keep.
