EPMS Donates Socks To Veterans, Gives Thanks To Footwear Fans

Estes Park Middle School choir students recently sold socks as a fundraiser and their plan included donating one package of socks to veterans for every package sold. The socks were recently delivered to the residents of the Veterans Community Living Center in Aurora, CO. The veteran in the picture, Elmer, is shown here receiving his package of socks. Melissa Blair-O’Shaughnessy, Recreational Therapy Director at the center said, "Thank you so much for the awesome donation of socks! We all love them!"
Thank you to all who purchased socks in this fun fundraiser! Enjoy your stylish, colorful, new footwear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.