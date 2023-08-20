Join friends and neighbors to celebrate the 150th anniversary of MacGregor Ranch on August 23rd. Established in 1873 by Alexander and Clara MacGregor, the ranch is honoring its legacy and bringing the Estes Park community together to honor one of the earliest families who made many impacts on the town's development.
“The MacGregor family ran this ranch for generations with a deep sense of pride for the tradition of ranching, which continues today thanks to the folks who preserve and maintain it as a working cattle ranch and a youth education center,” said Colleen DePasquale, executive director, Estes Chamber of Commerce.
Let this anniversary be a pledge by this community, to safeguard the legacy entrusted to us, to ensure that the generations to come will also stand here, celebrating the achievements, memories, and shared moments that make this ranch a cherished part of our history,” Todd Jirsa, Ranch Trustee
“Now MacGregor Ranch offers a window into the past, to one of the earliest businesses in town that has such a significant impact on our community; we’re looking forward to supporting this anniversary, and 150 more years,” DePasquale added.
The community picnic will be held on Wednesday, August 23rd, from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. The event is free, and will feature live music from Chain Station & Lost Penny. There will be a Children’s area sponsored by Estes Chamber of Commerce and an Old Time Taffy Pull sponsored by The Taffy Shop.
Attendees are welcome to bring their own picnic dinner or enjoy fare from one of the food trucks on-site. Dessert will be provided by MacGregor Ranch and You Need Pie! Diner & Bakery. Beer will be for sale from Lumpy Ridge Brewing Co., Avante Garde Aleworks and Rock Cut Brewery.
Port-a-potties and handwashing stations will also be available.
This community picnic is made possible by Visit Estes Park, Estes Chamber of Commerce, You Need Pie! Diner & Bakery, The Taffy Shop, Avant Garde Aleworks, Rock Cut Brewing Company, Lumpy Ridge Brewing Co., Estes Park Trail Gazette, North End Property Owners Association, Estes Valley Library, EVICS Family Resource Center, and the YMCA of the Rockies.
