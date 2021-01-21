Estes Park Town Hall

A complaint has been filed in Larimer County District Court against the Town of Estes Park in relation to the Downtown Estes Loop project. The Town does not comment on active litigation, however, a web page has been established to make court documents easily accessible to interested individuals. Visit www.estes.org/looplitigation for more information.

