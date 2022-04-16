Estes Park Town Hall

At the April 12 Estes Park Town Board meeting, Mayor Wendy Koenig read a proclamation in honor of the Town's volunteers. The proclamation declares April, 2022 as Volunteer Appreciation Month in Estes Park. In 2021, 188 volunteers gave 8,972 hours to the Town of Estes Park through service on boards, commissions, programs, services and events -- a value of $256,061 that volunteers gave back to the community.

