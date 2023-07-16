Isabella Bird Presentation At Longs Peak Reunion 2023

The 2023 Longs Peak Reunion, August 18th-20th, 2023, will be celebrating the 150th Anniversary of Isabella Bird's October 1873 historic climb of Longs Peak with Rocky Mountain Jim Nugent.
The August 19th event will be held at American Legion Post 119 in Estes Park, featuring 'A Lady Climbs Longs Peak: Isabella Bird in Her Own Words". Relive the famous climb with a slide show and readings from A Lady's Life in the Rocky Mountains, narrated Fran Bagenal, who like Isabella was born and reared in England. Fran will also speak as part of a panel of women involved with Longs Peak. In 1998, she was rescued from a mishap on Lamb's Slide at the foot of the East Face of Longs, involving a high speed tumble (which she refers to as 'Fran's Slide) by a team led by Jim Detterline, whose life will also be celebrated August 19th. The presentation is produced and narrated by Stan Adamson, editor/publisher of the last five editions of Paul Nesbit's Longs Peak: Its Story and a Climbing Guide.
The full program Saturday runs from 10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. and will include a panel of women climbers and historians including Lisa Foster (holder of the current women's record of documented ascents, at 196+, Janet Robertson (author of The Magnificent Mountain Women), and Fran Bagenal. Other speakers include Mike Caldwell, Norman Nesbit, Bill Alexander, Bernard Gillett and Roger Briggs, and the Rocky Mountain Conservancy. The event will be welcomed and introduced by Wendy Koenig, the Mayor of Estes Park.
For a full lineup, please check www.longspeakreunion.com as the planning progresses. There will be a celebration concert at Performance Park on Elkhorn Ave in Estes Park on Friday evening, August 18th. The weekend will conclude with a BBQ picnic at the Meeker Park Lodge, Allenspark, from 4:00-6:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 20th. All events are free and open to the public.
