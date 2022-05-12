From approximately May 16 through May 26, the Town of Estes Park and its contractor will be repainting center lines, edge lines, crosswalks, and thermoplastic symbols on Town-owned roadways. Moving lane closures will be necessary during painting. Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the areas where crews are working. Signs will be posted to identify areas of wet paint. The date range for this annual project may be revised due to weather conditions.
For more information about the annual striping, please contact the Public Works Department at 970-577-3587 or publicworks@estes.org. Information about ongoing Streets Division projects is available at estes.org/streets.
