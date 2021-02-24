Rambo’s Liquor Sells $500,000 Power Ball Ticket

Someone is the lucky winner of $500,000 Powerball ticket, purchased at Estes Park’s very own, Rambo’s Longhorn Liquor store!
But...who is the lucky winner? Is it a local, a guest to our mountain town?
Owner Cristie Rambeau told us “We received a phone call from our lottery contact stating that he received an email that we sold a $500,000 Powerball ticket on Saturday nights drawing. At this point, we’ve not found out who it is or exactly when they purchased the ticket.”
Owner Matt Rambeau said they have been asking their regular customers and everyone who checks out if they’ve checked their ticket numbers. So far, the winner remains a mystery. Stay tuned!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.