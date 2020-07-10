Mrs. Rooftop Rodeo Queens Need Your Help To Give Cancer The Boot

Due to COVID19, The Rooftop Rodeo is canceled this year. Along with it, Estes Park Health Foundation’s largest annual fundraiser, Crowns for the Care, will not award a Mrs. Rooftop Rodeo 2020. The Mrs. Rooftop Rodeo Crown is given to the person who raises the most money for Oncology Services at Estes Park Health during June and the first week of July. All of us at the Estes Park Health Foundation Queens Committee know this fundraiser well because each one of us won the competition the year we competed.
After winning the title of Mrs. Rooftop Rodeo, we join the Queens Committee, an all-volunteer group of Crowns for the Care Winners that recruit and mentor new competitors to fundraise for Estes Park Health Oncology Services during Paint Estes Pink.
Supporting cancer treatment services here in Estes Park is imperative to taking good care of the people that live in our community. If you or a loved one has ever undergone cancer treatment, you understand the fatigue, nausea, and sheer volume of medical appointments involved to defeat the disease. With your help today, we can continue to expand and improve Oncology Services here in Estes Park, saving precious hours and energy for patients and caregivers who otherwise must drive back and forth to the Valley for care.
Since Paint Estes Pink is canceled, this year, Estes Park Health Foundation Queens Committee appeal directly to you by asking that you consider a donation to help the Foundation fund the purchase of a new ultrasound machine for the Outpatient Infusion Clinic and Vascular Access Program. The infusion clinic provides chemotherapy treatments for those battling cancer and infusions to treat other chronic diseases, right here in Estes Park. For more information, call Kevin, Estes Park Health Foundation’s Executive Director at 970-577-4306, and please donate at GivetoEPH.org/pink.
With Gratitude,
2020 Paint Estes Pink Queens Committee, Marsha Hobert, Sherry Unruh, Tami Scace, Maggie Daubin and Linda Moak.
