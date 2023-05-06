Estes Park Health Receives $1,000 For Emergency Medical Responder classes

A donation from Ace Hardware will help to provide training and training materials for four area groups of first responders.
For several years, Ace Hardware owners Ken and Cathy Reid have given scholarships to graduating high school students in their quest to give back to the community. This year, they decided to do something different.
On Friday, April 28, Ace Hardware donated $1,000 each to the Estes Valley Fire Protection District, the Glen Haven Fire Department, the Estes Park Police Department School Resource Officer Program and Estes Park Health Education.
Thanks for helping Estes Park Health train are first responders in these important, life-saving skills!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.