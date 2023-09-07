With many in attendance on Wednesday August 30, 2023, the ribbon-cutting for the American Legion Post 119 Estes Valley Honor Wall was a celebration for the Estes Valley community.
Presiding over the ceremony was the 2023-2024 Post 119 Commander John Minier. As a graduate of the West Point Military Academy, and officer of the U.S. army, Minier spoke of the wall not being a memorial wall, but an honor wall to represent the past and present. The wall is a dedication to not only those in the armed forces, but also those who serve and sacrifice for and within the Estes Valley community. Mayor Wendy Koenig spoke about the impact of the honor wall within the community. Mayor Koenig comes from family who have served in every American war dating back to the American Revolution. She stressed the importance of valuing our democracy and not forgetting those who served to preserve it. Also participating at the ribbon cutting were Post 119 foundation board members Mary Banken, Cynthia Krumme, Julie Piper, Terry Rizzuti, and Loren Shriver.
Estes Park architect, Thomas Beck with direction from the Past Commander of Post 119 from 2022-2023, Steve Irish designed the honor wall with the goals of honoring all those who serve within the community. Designed to fit a total of 2,400 plaques, the over 100 ft. wall surrounds the Legion’s outdoor space and frames the front door.
Thomas Beck has practiced architecture in Estes Park for more than thirty years and has integrated his designs throughout the community. Knowing and caring for this Estes Valley community, Beck took great care in not only prioritizing the client, but those who use and view the space. In much of his work, Beck makes it a point to incorporate the well-being of a building or space’s occupants.
As well as being the architect for the project, Beck was also the Construction manager. Those who worked on bringing the project to life are Robert Pavlish owner of Cornerstone Concrete creating the base for the wall; Skip Hicks with Hick Masonry installing all the buff sandstone; Ben McGovrins working with Mike Aldrich welding the entry gates; Aldrich Construction installing the gates; and Troy Gladson installing the Honor tile plaques to the wall.
Plaques are available for purchase on the American Legion Post 119 website, through an application at Post 119, or through contacting John Minier or any of the Circle 119 foundation board members.
