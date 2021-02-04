New Food Delivery Service Offered In Estes Park

Beginning on February 1st, 2021, Warrior Xpress is partnering with several restaurants in town to bring food delivery services to the Estes Valley. The Estes Park Economic Development Corporation (Estes Park EDC) has been the driving force of the successful implementation of this exciting service along with the help of the Estes Valley Resiliency Committee (EVRC); the EVRC is a team of public, private and nonprofit partners who are working on economic resiliency and overall community health in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This group is focused on sharing resources with each other and the community, and on strategizing specific, actionable ways to support a sustainable and more robust economic recovery. The Estes Park EDC and the EVRC have been exploring food delivery options over the past several months, in search of the best rates to make delivery services affordable to restaurant owners.
Since COVID-19 continues to affect indoor dining capacity, Warrior Xpress allows local restaurants to deliver their great food to the comfort and safety of patrons’ homes. There are currently ten participating restaurants, including Inta Juice, Smokin’ Dave’s BBQ, Mama Rose’s Restaurant, Poppy’s Pizza & Grill, Peppers Fresh and Fast Mexican Grill, Subway, You Need Pie Diner and Bakery, Nicky’s Steakhouse, Rocky Mountain Deli and La Cocina de Mama Mexican Restaurant.
By bringing food delivery services to the community, the economic vitality of the Estes Valley will continue to improve, as it creates additional sources of revenue for restaurant owners. To sign up for delivery service, visit www.warriorxpress.com. Here, you can create an account or download the app on your smart device. To take advantage of free delivery during the month of February- just use the code: FREEWARRIOR upon check out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.