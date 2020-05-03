Habitat for Humanity of the St. Vrain Valley is continuing to seek the next homeowner for its 16th home in the Estes Valley. The construction of this ranch style, 3-bedroom, 2-bath home is scheduled to begin in late Spring. It has a 2-car garage and terrific views. The house is priced at $225,000. ADA customization is available.
Habitat partners with hardworking families in need. Eligible applicants earn between $32,500 and $75,250 per year depending on family size. Typically, households in this income range lack access to conventional financing to buy a home at market rates.
Preference will be given to applicants who currently live or work in the Estes Valley. They must be citizens or permanent legal residents of the United States. Finally, they must demonstrate a stable work history and manageable debt obligations.
Interested applicants must watch an orientation at www.stvrainhabitat.org/home-orientations and then complete a required quiz. The completed quiz must be mailed to the Habitat office (303 Atwood Street, Longmont, 80501) or emailed in order to receive an application. Applications will be accepted until a homeowner is selected.
For more information, visit Habitat’s website: www.stvrainhabitat.org. For questions or assistance, contact Erin McDermott, Homeowner Services Coordinator, by phone 303-682-2485 ext. 104 or email emcdermott@stvrainhabitat.org.
St. Vrain Habitat is celebrating 30 years of service to the community and recently completed its 108th home, including 15 homes in Estes Park. Habitat is currently building homes in Longmont, Dacono, and Estes Park. Habitat has also funded another 200+ homes internationally through its tithe program.
