The local Salvation Army Unit needs your help to ring the bells. Ninety percent of the money that we raise with the red kettles at Safeway and Country Market stays in the Estes Valley. The local Salvation Army unit is all volunteer with no paid staff and no office. Our biggest expense is our P.O. Box rental. The money that we raise helps Crossroads, Crisis Advocates, Community Corner Café, Meals on Wheels, as well as those who need help due to some emergency when Crossroads is closed.
We are going to resume bell ringing on Saturday, December 11th and go until Christmas Eve if we have enough volunteers. To sign up for a two-hour bell ringing shift, go to tinyurl.com/6jz9b4wh. If you aren’t skilled with the internet, please call 970-577-1789 and someone will help you sign-up.
If you can’t help by ringing the bells, you can still
help by donating. Please drop a check in one of the kettles or mail it to P.O. Box 172 in Estes Park.
We have been made aware of some stories about the Salvation Army and racism on social media. These stories were timed to coincide with the start of the Red Kettle season to damage our fund-raising efforts. We will get an official response from The Salvation Army soon.
