Join the Estes Valley Land Trust (EVLT) and Rocky Mountain Conservancy (RMC) at the Salvation Army's High Peak Camp on July 16th for an engaging panel discussion about promoting diversity and inclusion in the outdoors. Preserved open spaces are meant to benefit everyone. However, certain members of our community, such as people of color or low-income families, have been historically excluded from discussions about conservation and recreation. At our July breakfast, we'll meet two individuals with unique perspectives on this issue. Guest speakers Lauren Miro (Founder, Denver Chapter of Fat Girls Hiking) and Nelson Holland (Outdoor Inclusivity Advocate) will tell their personal stories and the ways they inspire others to get outside to enjoy and protect the environment.
Conservation organizations across the country are broadening their goals and taking steps to become more equitable and inclusive. As part of this momentum, EVLT and RMC have each incorporated diversity and inclusivity initiatives into their organizational values. “The Conservancy has long placed diversity initiatives as a high priority, to ensure that current and future generations will find the places we protect relevant, and continue to cherish and steward our public lands”, shared Estee Rivera, Executive Director of Rocky Mountain Conservancy. The Land Trust has set similar priorities. “As the Estes Valley Land Trust continues to preserve more land and protect our quality of life, it’s important that our work serves everyone and I’m excited to invite Lauren and Nelson to speak to our members”, said Jeffrey Boring, Executive Director of the Estes Valley Land Trust. “They’re both engaging and entertaining speakers and they have an important message to share.”
This breakfast event will be hosted in-person on Saturday, July 16th at 8:00 a.m. Registration is required and can be completed at: evlandtrust.org/rsvp. Registration is $15 per person, and includes a hot breakfast of eggs, sausage or bacon, fresh fruit, and coffee. This event is for EVLT members only. Not a member? Join us here: evlandtrust.org/donate.
This event is outdoors. Please come prepared with a hat, sunscreen, sunglasses, and jacket.
