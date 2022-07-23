The men and women of the Estes Park Police Department (EPPD) view themselves as guardians of our community, dedicated to protecting our residents and visitors from crime and danger of various forms. In accordance with this ethos, it is important to us to know our community is informed about a danger affecting our community, namely illicit fentanyl.
Fentanyl is a powerful Schedule II narcotic analgesic, lawfully prescribed by doctors for pain management, but unfortunately also illicitly produced and unlawfully distributed by criminal organizations. According to the United States Department of Justice, fentanyl is 80-100 times more powerful than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. While pharmaceutical companies have robust quality control mechanisms, ensuring consistency of strength and dosage, criminal organizations have no such quality control safeguards. When fentanyl is produced by criminal organizations, the strength of each dose can vary significantly, which contributes to fatal overdoses. A single pill could kill someone.
According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), annual fatal drug overdoses in Colorado increased 51 percent from 2018 – 2020, and fatal overdoses involving fentanyl increased by 429 percent. Unfortunately, these state-wide trends have not spared Estes Park, as illustrated by the following two examples. On June 18, 2022, EPPD Officers responded to an illicit fentanyl overdose event, administered naloxone (A.K.A. Narcan), and saved the patient’s life. On July 12, 2022, EPPD Officers seized 27 illicit fentanyl tablets pursuant to a traffic stop.
The Colorado legislature attempted to address this fentanyl epidemic by the passage of House Bill 22-1326, which was signed into law on May 25, 2022. Among other things, this bill provided funding for opiate antagonists (naloxone/Narcan) and community substance abuse needs, required CDPHE to develop and implement a state-wide fentanyl prevention and education campaign, and re-classified criminal penalties related to fentanyl. Noteworthy, this bill made it a level 1 drug felony if a defendant unlawfully distributed, manufactured, dispensed, or sold…fentanyl, and a person died as a proximate cause of using or consuming it. The EPPD, in partnership with our judicial and law enforcement partners, intends to investigate all fatal overdose deaths involving fentanyl as homicides.
CDPHE provides standing orders (e.g. a prescription) to eligible pharmacies, harm reduction agencies, law enforcement officers, and local public health agencies to distribute and administer naloxone. More information about this process can be found at https://cdphe.colorado.gov/prevention-and-wellness/injury-prevention/overdose-prevention/naloxone-standing-orders. Individuals can obtain naloxone from their local pharmacy, or from a harm reduction agency. Local harm reduction resources can be found at https://harmreduction.org/resource-center/harm-reduction-near-you/. For more information about naloxone, visit the Colorado Naloxone Project at http://naloxoneproject.com/. Local substance abuse resources can be found at https://www.colorado.gov/ladders.
The EPPD is committed to addressing the illicit use of fentanyl in our community and supporting our residents and visitors by providing education and guidance for locating substance abuse resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.