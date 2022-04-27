The Town’s Parking & Transit Division is pleased to announce that 2022 parking permits are now available for renewal and purchase. The 2022 paid parking season will begin on Friday, May 27, and end on Sunday, October 16. Parking permit options are below, and the complete listing of all 2022 permit offerings and registration information can be found at www.estes.org/parking.
Local 60-Minute: This free permit is available to all locals who reside in the Estes Park School District. If you registered for this permit in 2021, your permit has already been automatically renewed for 2022. If your vehicle license plate information is the same as last year, you’re all set! There will not be a windshield sticker this summer.
Employee Convenience: Anyone who owns a business or property and/or works downtown is eligible to purchase this permit. Annual fee: $40 per permit. New for 2022: Discounts are now available for those who purchase five or more permits.
Downtown Resident: Available to those who live downtown and do not have access to private parking. Annual fee: $35 per permit.
Downtown Rental/Commercial Lodging: Available to those who own, operate or manage a rental unit/hotel room/lodging property downtown and do not have access to private parking for their guests. Annual fee: $40 per permit.
Volunteer (NEW!): This free permit is available to any business, organization or governmental entity who offers uncompensated employment or volunteer opportunities in the downtown core.
Daily parking rates in eight paid areas will remain at $2.00 per hour between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Free parking will still be available in the Estes Park Visitor Center Parking Garage and in 11 parking areas located throughout the downtown core. Parking is also free before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m.
Vehicles displaying a valid Americans with Disabilities Act, Purple Heart, or Disabled Veteran placard or license plate always park for free, in any available space.
The Town’s 2022 Parking Map – which includes full details about all public parking options – can be found online at www.estes.org/parking. Questions can be directed to The Car Park by emailing epinfo@thecarpark.com or calling 970-591-2577.
