A HUGE thank you goes out to all who have donated blankets and towels to the Estes Park News for use by The Wildlife Sanctuary.
We were absolutely overwhelmed at your generous and heartfelt response. Our office overfloweth...literally, we have no more room for donations, we have blankets and towels stacked wall to wall, our desks are COVERED! It warms our hearts that you were all so kindhearted with your donations. (Photos were taken several days ago and we’ve received much more since then.)
At this point, we are no longer accepting donations. The Wildlife Sanctuary is coming up to gather your donations to take them back to use in their veterinary hospital.
We showed the folks at the Wildlife Sanctuary our photos of the piles and piles of blankets and towels at our office and this is what they said, “Many thanks to all of your donors from the Estes Valley for your loving concern. Those of us who work at the Sanctuary (and the animals) appreciate it so much. We are very grateful and can't believe the photos you sent... what a turnout! The animals will certainly appreciate and benefit from it all."
