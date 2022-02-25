Ribbon Cutting March 1 at Estes Park Pet Supply
The Estes Chamber Foundation and The Pet Association of Estes Park will launch the 2nd Annual Coolest Dog Contest at Estes Park Pet Supply at 5 p.m. on Tuesday March 1. The contest runs March 1-31, 2022. As a new member of the Estes Chamber, The Pet Association of Estes Park is going to partner with the Chamber Foundation on a pet education series throughout the month of March. Proceeds of the contest will benefit the Pet Association and a foundation fund for Leadership Estes Park.
“There’s a magnet on my refrigerator reminding me to be the person my dog thinks I am. Almost every Chamber in every city has a leadership program. This is something that many in Estes Park have been asking for, so we’re doing the groundwork through this community project to build Leadership Estes Park,” said Chamber Foundation Executive Director Donna Carlson. “The investment in leadership will pay off in many ways – for every business, family and individual … even for the dog.”
How the contest works
Every entry in the Coolest Dog Contest is posted to www.gogophotocontest.com/epcoolestdog, where friends and family can go to vote on their favorite dog for $1 a vote. The winning dog gets featured on the front of a special-edition label from our craft beverage community:
Pawsh Wine with Snowy Peaks Winery is the small/lap dog category
Barkstadt Brew with Lumpy Ridge Brewery for our trailblazing hiking companions
Barky Mountain Majesty with Avant Garde Aleworks is for the royalty in your family
The 2nd and 3rd place dogs get a smaller photo on the back of the can or bottle. Last year’s labels showed off the incredible artwork donated by Anil Singh at Hobert Office Services. This is no beauty contest, though. The dog with the most votes wins! It’s up to every participant to get everyone you know to vote for your dog. All you do is:
Enter your dog for $10 at www.gogophotocontest.com/epcoolestdog.
Pick up your doggy bag filled with goodies worth $24 from Estes Park Pet Supply in Stanley Village.
Share your dog’s entry page and get all your friends to vote!
If you want to have a contest at work, our team will create a poster with a picture and a QR code for each dog. Watch the web site and @EstesChamberofCommerce on Facebook and @EstesChamber on Instagram. Watch www.gogophotocontest.com/epcoolestdog for special canine events throughout the month where you can show off your dog and get more votes. You can also pick up your free doggy bag at one of our happy hour events. Voting runs March 1 through March 31 and winners will be posted in real time when voting ends at midnight March 31.
About the Estes Chamber Foundation. The Estes Chamber Foundation is a 501C3 organization created in 2020 by the Estes Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber, a 501C6 organization serving as the voice of business in the Estes Valley, needed a vehicle during the COVID-19 pandemic to raise funds and apply for grants that benefit the business community. Proceeds from Chamber Foundation fundraisers and grants are distributed to the business community through innovation grants, member programs and scholarships.
About The Pet Association of Estes Park. The Pet Association of Estes Park Inc., (also known as the Estes Park Pet Association) was founded in 1973. The founders created this organization to care for stray and surrendered animals in our area and to educate the public of the importance of spaying and neutering your animals. This service was desperately needed then and very much needed now. We are the only rescue group in the area and we serve Allenspark, Meeker Park, Glen Haven, Drake, Pinewood Springs, Big Elk Meadows as well as the Rocky Mtn. National Park.
