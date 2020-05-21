Estes Valley residents:
Let’s all make a ton of noise to celebrate our EPHS Seniors graduation ceremony this Friday, May 22 at 8 p.m.! Everyone is invited to go outside and honk horns, bang on pots & pans, etc. Grab your whistles, cowbells or anything that makes noise and help celebrate this great class and their accomplishments!
Let’s get the whole Estes valley to help celebrate our 2020 grads!
Thank you and congratulations Class of 2020!
