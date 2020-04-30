In times of crisis, nonprofits become the safety nets of a community. The Estes Park Nonprofit Center (EPNRC) has established a Nonprofit Relief Fund to assure basic needs are met and essential services remain consistent now and beyond this crisis. The Nonprofit Relief Fund is disbursed within Estes Park only. This fund supports any operational need that contributes to the execution of an essential service and/or basic need in our community. The fund is currently at $61,000. As of Tuesday, $18,970 in grants have been awarded.
Airbits: $1,200 will purchase technology for students and families to help stay connected to online schooling. Modems will allow students who do not have Internet access at home to now use school provided ipads from home.
Healing Waters Foundation: $3,000 will help bridge the gap for one month of infrastructure. This organization has had a loss of revenue during COVID shutdowns.
Crossroads Ministry (on behalf of Mountain Home Cafe): $5000 for meal delivery and in-person pick-up of meals to families most in need and with a head-of-household displaced from their workplace due to the COVID closures. Mountain Home Café has been providing meals to the community and these funds allow continued service throughout May 2020, providing meals to approximately 1230 families twice per week.
Crossroads Ministry $3000 for enhanced phone system to handle the increase in intake calls and calls for services due to COVID crisis. This meets an immediate need related to this crisis, ensuring the community can reach the support they need. This investment will also be of benefit to the community after the crisis.
Flinch Forward: $4770 will allow First Responders to provide $50 Safeway Gift Cards to those they see in need within the community. This money will also provide supplies for a safe and free shower service and access to hygiene products for Veterans. This grant covers operational costs to implement these services as well.
Estes Valley Crisis Advocates: $2000 ensures EVCA employees can work remotely. EVCA provides essential advocacy services to survivors of crime and trauma and offers safe housing for domestic violence survivors, counseling, and referrals for services. $2000 will purchase laptops; this allows their employees to extend counseling services beyond open office hours.
Thank you to the generous individual donors who have allowed us to say YES to the needs of our local community. Help us as we continue to support our partners when they reach out to us. We are indeed together in these uncertain waters, but it doesn’t look the same for everyone or every service provider. EPNRC’s Nonprofit Relief Fund strives to be poised to raise the tide of all boats, be it a rowboat, inflatable raft... or whatever lifeboat is in need of help. Our goal is always to connect, support, and inspire community nonprofits.
If you find yourself in a position to be able to contribute financially to this Nonprofit Relief Fund, donations are tax deductible and we are pleased to house this fund locally at the Bank of Colorado.
Donate online:
Drive-thru Donating:
No contact donation via the Bank of CO drive-thru. Make checks to EPNRC and add "Nonprofit Relief Fund" to the memo. Tellers are ready to accept your donation & send back a printed receipt.
Snail Mail a Check:
The old-fashioned way still works & we’ll snail mail a receipt back to you. Again, always note in the memo: "Nonprofit Relief Fund". Checks to EPNRC can be mailed to PO Box 4221. EP, CO 80517.
Thank you, thank you, thank YOU! We look forward to continuing to provide updates on the status of this fund and the relief your contributions bring.
