Estes Recycles Day: Volunteers Made It Happen

Volunteers from across the Estes Valley came out in great numbers to show their support for recycling at Estes Recycles Day on Saturday, August 27.
Estes Recycles Day is entirely organized and run by volunteers, with planning starting in spring each year. Without the enthusiasm and hard work of these willing participants, the event would not be possible. The town generously provides the location (the main parking at the Events Complex) where the large space benefits traffic flow to the various stations.
Seventy-five volunteers from the League of Women Voters Community Recycling Committee, the Rotary Club (both Sunrise Rotary and the Noon Rotary Club of Estes Park), and other community friends helped more than 274 households to properly dispose of personal documents, scrap metal and electronics.
Donations for shredding help support Rotary scholarships for our local high school students, while fees for electronics cover the costs for transportation and safe disposal through Eco-Cycle/CHaRM in Boulder. Scrap metal was transported to a front range location that accepts metal for recycling.
The Community Recycling Committee has recently collaborated with the state organization PaintCare, helping to establish leftover paint drop-off sites at local businesses: Estes Park Lumber and Park Supply Paint. This meant there was no need for a separate paint station at this year’s event, as paint can now be recycled whenever those stores are open. (Be sure to call first or visit www.paintcare.org/products/ to find out exactly what is accepted.)
Could you benefit from 14 helpful recycling tips? Visit estesrecycles.org and scroll to “How to Recycle Right” to review a range of tips, some of which may surprise you.
