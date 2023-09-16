John Lynch Honored at DIA United Club

Everyone knows there has been constant construction at Denver International Airport. You can actually start to see the light at the end of the tunnel. What you can also see in the DIA United Clubs are hand-turned bowls created by local artist John Lynch.
John was contacted by Ashley Dowell with Gensler Global Architectural Firm after she saw his website www.JohnLynchWoodworking.com. Ashley came to Estes and found eight of John’s bowls that are now proudly displayed in the United Lounges. You can see them in the A-West and B-East United Lounges.
Last Tuesday, United had a reception for the artist to meet with United executives and see the display of their works. Now when you are Flying the Friendly Skies, you can stop in and view Colorado artists’ work. The art is not for sale, but will have QR codes displayed to show the world Estes Park has great artists.
