By: Sarah Walsh, Library Friends & Foundation Development Director
Many of us remember this week in August as the time of the library’s big summer book sale. From that annual tradition, an exciting new idea was born: a “summer book sale” to last all year long--in a place where book lovers could shop all seasons of the year, and where volunteers could sort and store all those thousands of donated books in one happy place.
Last year, Cliffhanger Used Books opened its doors, inviting you to the thrill of new discoveries--books, movies and audio--whether for you to enjoy or to give as gifts. Our store is nonprofit, operated by volunteers, with all sales supporting the Library Friends & Foundation. We’re open year-round, and we take your donations year-round too.
The store is located next to the Post Office at 191 W. Riverside Drive. Cliffhanger is open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. All thanks to our team of dedicated volunteers.
Your safety is our priority. Masks are required, and we have hand sanitizer for everyone entering the store.
Inside, you’ll enjoy an inventory that’s always changing—thanks to the regular flow of generous donations from the community. If you haven’t stopped by recently, pay us a visit and see what’s new.
August is an excellent time to stop in. Novels are on sale all this month for $2 (hardbacks) and $1 (paperbacks), plus tax.
Shoppers are also reveling in our Wednesday Wonders sales. Every Wednesday morning, we announce (in the shop and on Facebook) three categories for that day’s marvelous markdowns.
Here are a few fun facts about Cliffhanger Used Books:
What’s behind the name? “Cliffhanger” was inspired to convey the excitement of a page-turning suspense yarn, with a whimsical nod to our elevated local geography.
Volunteers: they staff the counter and also sort the tens of thousands of donations received. Last year alone, 113 volunteers donated thousands of hours of their time. And a very special thank-you this year to our teen volunteers, who are a big part of our success. Stop in and talk to us about joining our great team.
Fundraising: Cliffhanger is dedicated to providing a fundraising stream to sustain and grow the vital services of our hometown Library. The library is an essential part of our quality of life, local literacy, and lifelong learning.
A Book-Loving Village: Estes Park is a great place to live or visit if you love books. Our beloved independent bookstore of new books, Macdonald Book Shop, and our public library are all part of that wonderful mosaic.
Reading adventures and great gift ideas are awaiting you at Cliffhanger, where the summer book sale tradition has been elevated to new and lofty heights.
