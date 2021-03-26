Rotary Grant Will Help Feed The Community

By: Rita DuChateau
The Rotary Club of Estes Park has a longstanding commitment to address areas of need in the local community and has recently awarded a grant to help with a shortfall of holiday collections by The Salvation Army.
Due to the COVID pandemic, the bell-ringing campaign sponsored by The Salvation Army came up short this year. The Community Service Committee of the Rotary Club of Estes Park, which vets and recommends grants funded by the club, recently delivered $1,000 to the Community Corner Café to help provide weekly free dinners for all Estes Valley residents. Half of the amount came from the club’s Friendship Card proceeds, and $500 was donated by a generous club member.
The Community Corner Café is based at Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church on Dry Gulch Road, near Good Samaritan Village. Free meals are provided every Friday between the first Friday in October and the last Friday in April, between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Due to COVID, meals are “to go” during this CCC season.
“Community Corner Café is about Community, celebrating our ‘common unity.’ We provide good nourishing meals at no cost to anyone in Estes Park and surrounding areas, ” said Bruce Brackman, pastor of Shepherd of the Mountains. “So far this year we are averaging over 225 meals every Friday night. We are so thankful for the Noon Rotary’s grant of $500 and a $500 match by an anonymous donor. We absolutely would not be able to serve without the generosity of the Noon Rotary and other organizations that consider Community Corner Café an important ministry to Estes Park and surrounding areas. CCC is funded purely by grants and donations.”
Founded in 1926, The Rotary Club of Estes Park is a service organization open to all. The club currently meets on Zoom on first four Thursdays of every month. Meetings begin at noon, with an optional lunch served at 11:30 a.m. Interested in joining? Contact Anne Slack, membership chairperson at anneslack@aol.com. To help the club’s philanthropic efforts, consider buying a $10 Friendship Card for local discounts at any of the following locations: Cabintique, Country Market, Macdonald Book Shop, Mad Moose, Nicky’s Steak and Seafood House, Quality Inn, Safeway Guest Services, Rocky Mountain Gateway, Wynbrier Home and Wynbrier Ltd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.