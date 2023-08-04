Historical Re-enactment Event At Stanley Home Museum: “Mr. Stanley Builds a Hotel”

The second premier event introducing the Stanley Home Museum’s 2023 historical education program was held at the museum on July 21. Titled “Mr. Stanley Builds a Hotel,” guests had fun watching a historical re-enactment featuring an imagined conversation between F.O. Stanley (Kurtis Kelly), the project’s chief engineer, Mr. Vail (Bob Fulton) and the architect, Mr. Weiger (Tom Bryant). These men helped F.O. Stanley not only construct a magnificent a hotel, but also helped build the required supportive infrastructure, including improving the road from Lyons to Estes Park and creating the hydro plant which electrified the hotel and Estes Park.
After the imagined historical conversation between the three men, guests had the opportunity to interact with these important historical figures.
This event was the second part in the 2023 summer series, “The Stanleys Make History,” exploring important historical figures in Estes Park. The premier event for the final part in the series, “The Women Got It Done,” will happen on Friday, August 25th.
For more information on the Stanley Home Museum and the historical series, please go to StanleyHome.org or call 970-235-0062
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.