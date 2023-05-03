Alper, Workman and Foust chosen as Board Members
In a decisive election, voters in the Park Hospital District passed Ballot Measure 8A on May 2.
This ballot measure does not impose any new tax or increase any tax rate that residents contribute to support the Park Hospital District. It does enable the Park Hospital District Board of Directors to enter into a multi-year financial agreement if the Board decides to affiliate with a larger nonprofit healthcare services organization.
“This is a great day for Estes Park Health,” said Estes Park Health CEO Vern Carda. “This decision can help in securing quality healthcare for our community members and visitors to the Estes Valley for decades to come.”
The EPH Board of Directors unanimously supported Ballot Measure 8A, citing access to capital needed to stay current with evolving medical technology, important access to larger payor networks, and financial savings opportunities that could come with affiliation with a larger nonprofit healthcare services organization.
The Board noted, “An affiliation with an integrated healthcare delivery organization will make a significant contribution toward safeguarding the availability of excellent health care services to meet the Estes Valley community’s healthcare needs for many years into the future by ensuring there will be reliable and quality referral networks in place to provide services that EPH does not currently provide.”
In public meetings, the EPH Board of Directors have said they are currently in talks with a larger healthcare organization. A nondisclosure agreement prevents the Board from making the identity of the organization public.
This ballot measure passage is considered crucial for future negotiations.
“Estes Park Health appreciates the support of the voters in the Estes Valley,” said Board Chairman David Batey. “We believe the ‘yes’ vote is the right decision for the future of our hospital.”
Board members elected
Six people ran for four-year terms on the EPH Board of Directors.
The winners are Steve Alper, Cory Workman and Brigitte Foust. Alper was re-elected. Workman and Foust will be new to the Board. The winners will be sworn in at the next EPH Board meeting on Monday, May 15 at the Estes Park Town Hall meeting room.
