Estes Park Museum Launches New Oral History Webpage

Since the 1970s, the Estes Park Museum and the Estes Valley Library collected nearly two hundred oral history interviews with individuals from the community. Ranging from Charles Eagle Plume to Dr. Thomas Hornbein, from local businesses to the recent wildfires, Estes Park locals are sharing their story. On the new webpage, https://estespark.colorado.gov/departments/museum/oral-history-collection, the Museum is making a selection of interviews available. The oral histories are alphabetized by last name and includes a link to the oral history recording hosted on YouTube, Museum catalog entry, and/or transcript (if available). This project is on-going and interviews will be added periodically.
Oral histories and individual memories are a valuable asset to any community. The views and opinions expressed in each interview are specific to that individual and does not reflect the views of the Town of Estes Park, the Estes Park Museum or the Estes Valley Library. Due to the nature of reminiscence, information in the recordings may be factually inaccurate. Additionally, recording techniques have changed over time and may affect the quality of the interviews. Some recordings may only contain audio while others are audio and video.
