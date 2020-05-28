In response to the approval of Larimer County’s COVID-19 variance request to the state, the Estes Valley Recreation and Park District (EVRPD) will re-open the Estes Valley Community on a limited basis June 1, 2020. Please understand that while EVRPD is excited to be able to re-open the facility, operations, offerings and hours will be restricted for an indefinite duration in accordance with current mandates. In addition, all aspects of operations upon re-opening will remain subject to the guidelines set forth by federal, state and local health professionals, as well as the EVRPD Board of Directors. In order to minimize the risk to our patrons and employees while also adhering to the requirements described in the variance, EVRPD plans to have the center open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends. In addition, heightened sanitizing protocols will be in effect and include the use of hospital-grade disinfectants, ionizing misters and periodic closures of entire areas while disinfecting measures are performed. A general summary of the operating scenario, which is subject to change per health orders and directives, is provided below:
Areas of the building that will be open:
Upper fitness area (cardio machines will be spaced according to requirements)
Lower fitness area (stations spaced accordingly)
Gymnasium (for fitness stations/classes only – no open gym/organized sports)
Locker Rooms (main locker rooms only)
Fitness area bathrooms
Areas to remain closed until restrictions are eased:
Senior Services/Adult Activities wing (higher-risk population)
Team locker rooms (lap pool area)
Walking track
Golf Simulator
Party room
*Pools* - closed to the general public for lap swim/open swim for now, but open for instructional classes and team training. EVRPD is working with the county to get clarification
Cubz Den
Lobby areas (furniture will be moved out of the lobbies to discourage congregating)
To avoid crowding and observe social-distancing requirements, patrons will be required to make a reservation for workout times and classes, but there will be a first-come, first-served option for both if reservations are not full
Personal training will be permitted during business hours via the usual registration/reservation process
Patrons will be encouraged to use online registration/payment methods as much as possible
For further updates regarding the status of the community center and all other EVRPD facilities, please visit: https://evrpd.colorado.gov or www.facebook.com/evrpd
