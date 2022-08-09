The Estes Park Genealogical Society Meeting

The Estes Park Genealogical Society will meet Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. in the Hondius Room of the Estes Valley Library. Glenn York, president of the Larimer County Genealogical Society will present on the topic “Researching the American Quakers”.
Glenn shared his knowledge of DNA testing companies and their family trees in July and his presentation was excellent! We are happy to invite him to speak to us again on the topic of the Quakers in America. In this presentation, Glenn will introduce us to the “Religious Society of Friends” and their basic beliefs. Glenn will share information about the Quakers’ arrival in the colonies, and their migration across the country.
Glenn is an avid genealogist and serves as the delegate to the National Genealogical Society for the Colorado Council of Genealogical Societies. He is a member of the Association of Professional Genealogists, National Genealogical Society and the Genealogical Speakers Guild, along with many other genealogical and historical societies. He also facilitates monthly DNA study groups and has assisted many individuals in discovering their biological families through his understanding of genetic genealogy.
The Estes Park Genealogical Society meets on the second Thursday of every month from January through November in the library, offering a wide variety of programs and workshops. More information about the Society, including how to become a member, can be found on its website estesparkgenealogicalsociety.weebly.com. All who are interested in genealogy and family history research are welcome to attend these free public programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.