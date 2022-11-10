The Estes Valley Fire Protection District this week is mailing to each household in the District a Community Update and Survey that provides information about the District’s Strategic Plan and funding needs moving forward. The update and survey can also be found online at www.estesvalleyfire.org/survey.
“We believe the District needs to make investments in staffing, equipment, and facilities in order to meet the growing demand for services and increased risk posed by wildfires,” said Fire Chief David Wolf. “Receiving feedback from the community will help the Board prioritize improvements in the District‘s capabilities and guide how we might fund those investments in fire safety.”
EVFPD would like members of the community to review the information in the Community Update and then complete a short survey. The survey is available online so that multiple members of residential households, as well as business owners and other community members, can take the survey. We ask that individuals only complete the survey once.
The District’s Board and management will use the information gathered as part of this survey—as well as other public feedback—to help guide the Strategic Plan process and to decide whether to ask voters to approve additional funding or bonds for the District’s operations and facilities. If sought, funding requests would be on the May 2023 general election.
The survey will be open to the public until Nov. 30, and the Board will receive the results at its regular meeting on Dec. 14.
