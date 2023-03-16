Two Wednesday’s ago, I was a guest at a gala gathering held at The Barrel. The event, hosted by the Estes Area Chamber of Commerce, was to recognize 30 local Women of Impact for their service to the community. During a brief lull in the action, I considered the many contributions the women in attendance had made. As I did, I wondered what themes bound us together? What traits did we share? What was the source of our impact?
Looking around the room—as women talked with women—it became apparent to me that respect for others was a common theme of all the women. An essential aspect, I suspected of how they successfully solve problems, resolve conflicts and get things done. Continuing to look around, I saw lots of listening. Not the nod-your-head-and-smile sort of listening that typically characterize interactions at events such as this, but a genuine, heartfelt effort to discern what a person truly wants to convey. Listening wasn’t happening in just one or two of the conversations, it was happening in nearly all of them. Eavesdropping on nearby conversations, I heard empowering and uplifting words. Encouragement to push on, grow, overcome, and so on. Listening even more closely, I could see that for the women, their words and messages were about increasing the independence, not dependence of others. They were about helping people reach full potential, and understood that listening enabled that to happen.
As end of the gala approached, and the energy of the room-wide conversation began to dissipate, I was left to think about what effect each woman has had on Estes Park. I thought about how I had come to the gala believing we would recognize what each, and all had done. But after being together with them, and despite the impressiveness as their many contributions, I could not help but see that the true impact of each woman was not what she had done, it was the way she went about doing it. And, that’s an impact worthy of celebration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.