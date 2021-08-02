The League of Women Voters of Estes Park is holding Voter Registration Drives next to the Estes Valley Farmers Market this summer. Eligible voters from any state can register to vote, or check their current voter registration. The League will also have Colorado and Estes voting information, in English and Spanish.
The dates and times will be: August 5, August 19, September 2, and Sept 16 from 8:30-10:30 am.
For any questions, please contact Robin Converse, voterservice@lwv-estespark.org. 832-646-9395.
