Estes Arts District Paints a Mural

On Saturday the 25th (tomorrow!) and Sunday the 26th, the Estes Arts District will begin work on a new mural located on the west facing wall of Napa Auto Parts. The goal is to begin a new series of murals around town as a way to beautify (and funkify) our groovy little burg . . . The subject? A way cool historical image of Estes Park back in the 20s. Back in the day, if you rented a horse to get around, when you were done with your animal and you were back at your hotel, you'd simply turn him loose and slap him on the butt and off he'd go, headed for home. The picture is on Elkhorn Avenue, facing west - with Model Ts and such parked along the street ... people going about their business ... but tearing down the middle of the street are 4 riderless horses; headed to the stables for buckets of oats and molasses . . . The image that's being recreated was graciously granted to the EAD by the Estes Park Museum.
“Our intention is to create a fun mural related to the history of our town, and to have the residents come out and help, if they want to participate” said a representative of the EAD. This means that anyone who wants to drop by Napa on Saturday or Sunday can do so and pick up a brush and add some color to the wall . . . “even if you just stop in to buy windshield washer fluid, we're happy to put a brush in your hand and let you take two minutes or 20, and contribute to the fun. Bring your kids – so that in 20 years, they'll come back and say 'yeah, I painted that part – right there!'”
The painting days will likely begin around 9 a.m. and end up at dusk, “hopefully, we'll have it virtually finished by Sunday evening.”
Paints and supplies are being provided in part by Ace Hardware.
The Estes Arts District is a local 501(c)3 which works to enhance the cultural flavor of the Estes Valley by supporting artists and the arts; and by bringing unique and fun activities and events the to the art scene here. Anyone wishing to participate or explore volunteer opportunities is encouraged to visit www.estesartsdistrict.org
