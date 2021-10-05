The Town of Estes Park’s Planning Division will host an online public forum focused on Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) Oct. 6 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Planner II Alex Bergeron will provide an overview of the ADU code amendment currently under consideration by the Estes Park Planning Commission (EPPC) as a potential means to address the housing shortage in Estes Park. Join the Zoom webinar at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81827904867. The meeting agenda is available at www.estes.org/EVDCamendments. Members of the community are encouraged to attend the virtual informational session, which will address the background of the proposed amendment to the Estes Park Development Code (EPDC), the code changes proposed, and frequently asked questions. A recording of the meeting will be posted to www.estes.org/EVDCamendments for those who were unable to join.
An ADU is an accessory use currently permitted in the majority of residential zone districts, with certain limitations. The proposed code amendment would extend ADUs to the R-1 (Residential/5000 sq. ft. min.) zone district as well as reduce certain other barriers to ADU development. Current ADU regulations can be found in §5.2 of the EPDC via www.estes.org/developmentcode. Once the code amendment language is finalized, the EPPC will make a recommendation to the Town Board, which will make a final decision on whether or not to adopt the code amendment during a public hearing at a regularly scheduled meeting, on a date which is yet to be determined.
More information on this code amendment is available at www.estes.org/EVDCamendments. For additional information, please contact Planner Bergeron at 970-577-3729 or abergeron@estes.org.
