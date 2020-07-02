While enjoying the holiday weekend, we want to remind locals and visitors that Larimer County's mask order applies in Estes Park. Businesses must ensure everyone is wearing a face covering, including customers, unless they have implemented additional measures: www.larimer.org/coronavirus. Employees must always wear a mask. Please maintain social distancing as much as possible.
More tips for celebrating safely:
Wear a face-covering when near others, even outside.
Convene only in small groups.
Maintain six feet of physical distancing.
Wash and sanitize your hands often.
Avoid risky activities that could lead to COVID-19 exposures or physical injuries. To learn about how to stay safe and assess risks, visit covid19.colorado.gov/risks-benefits
Don't use fireworks
We echo the statements from Estes Valley Fire Protection District and remind you to please do your part to keep our valley safe by not purchasing or using fireworks. It is unlawful for anyone to use fireworks without a permit and these illegal activities carry a hefty fine, not to mention the liability of personal injury as well as environmental and property damage. Fireworks that leave the ground or "pop" are illegal. Learn more at www.estesvalleyfire.org/wildfire. View their announcement on consumer fireworks.
Have a safe and happy Independence Day!
