By: Peggy Moore, Patron Services Supervisor
It’s been one month since the launch of library curbside service. Thanks to you, it has been a success. As we prepare for the library building to re-open soon, curbside check-out is a service we’ll continue for your convenience. This week, the process became even simpler.
Curbside check-out is as easy as remembering three basic steps.
Step one: search the library’s online catalog, available 24/7, and place holds on any items you’d like to borrow—books, movies, audiobooks, magazines, or kits. (Forgot your PIN number? Call us and we’ll re-set it.)
Step two: watch for an email notice that your hold is ready. It’s good to allow one business day, although same-day processing is not uncommon.
Step three: schedule your pick-up time. This is now much easier: you can book your appointment online through a quick calendar link. No need to make a phone call.
It’s as easy as that: one, two, three.
That sequence assures a successful flow and saves you time. By waiting to schedule your pick-up time AFTER your email notice comes through, you can be assured we’ll have your item (or items) processed and ready at the right time.
When you arrive, we’ll greet you at the library front steps, and you can stay in the comfort of your vehicle. No need to call or find us-we’ll be on the lookout for you. Everything is all checked out beforehand; you pop your trunk and in just a few minutes, you’re happily on your way.
That’s the journey of your library book … almost. You might wonder, ‘What happens when I’m ready to return my items? ”
Returning items is as simple as using the non-touch drive-through book returns in front of the library on Elkhorn Avenue. We retrieve those items daily and then quarantine them inside the library for a full six days before they return to the shelves.
For those of you who monitor your library account online-good for you!-and that’s why you may discover items on your account for those six days after you return them. Fear not-they will be cleared from your account after the quarantine days.
Curbside pick-ups are currently available Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and from 2 to 5 p.m. Even as the library building begins to re-open, this service will remain a convenient, safe and speedy option.
Try out curbside-and the all-new online scheduling system. Got questions? -you can give us a call, seven days a week, at 970-586-8116, or chat online at estesvalleylibrary.org. We look forward to serving you this summer-and all year long!
