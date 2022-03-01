Pending weather conditions, Hermit Park Open Space, located two miles southeast of Estes Park, will reopen to the public on Tuesday, March 1 following seasonal winter closures.
Hermit Park Open Space’s Kruger Rock trail will be accessible from the trailhead to the “overlook” (0.6 miles) only, with the remaining 1.1 miles closed due to damage caused by the Kruger Rock Fire last fall. Full opening of the Kruger Rock trail is planned in spring following required trail maintenance work.
Visitors should note that access to both open spaces is weather dependent. Roads and trails may close periodically due to mud, snow, or other adverse seasonal conditions. Know before you go by checking current trail conditions at CoTREX (Colorado Trails Explorer) at trails.colorado.gov.
For more information, please visit larimer.org/naturalresources.
