Larimer County Department of Natural Resources will open camping to tents and soft-sided units beginning Monday, June 1. Camping will be allowed based on the following criteria:
All campgrounds are open. (Horsetooth Reservoir, Carter Lake, Pinewood/Flatiron Reservoir, Hermit Park Open Space)
All campground restrooms are open.
All methods of camping are open (excluding cabins and tipis).
Same day camping reservations allowed during regular business hours.
Carter Lake Area/Horsetooth allow a maximum of 8 people per site.
Hermit Park Open Space allows a maximum of 6 people per site.
Until further notice, the following is not allowed or remains closed:
Cabins and tipis remain closed.
After-hours, walk-up camping is not allowed.
All shower houses closed.
Group picnic sites and pavilions remain closed.
Swim beaches remain closed.
Visitors are reminded to practice social distancing, maintain at least six feet between other visitors, and wear face coverings when six feet of distance cannot be maintained. Other preparations include:
Confirm the area you are intending to camp is open prior to planning a trip. Many agencies have not yet opened areas or campsites.
Camp only with members of your household in your local region. Do not invite visitors to your campsite.
Group camping (camping with multiple households all in the same general area) is not allowed, in individual campsites or group campsites.
Use personal equipment for camping equipment (no rentals or “loaned” items).
Secure food, water, gas, and any other needed camping supplies in your home community. You should not go to a host community grocery store, restaurant, supply store, or gas station except for emergency situations.
Be prepared and plan for limited facilities, as some may have reduced access.
Be prepared to pack out trash and waste. Bring needed supplies to perform frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces.
Bring personal alcohol-based hand sanitizer for use during your stay.
Do not camp if you or anyone in your household has any symptoms, such as fever, coughing, or shortness of breath.
Do not engage in risky activities. Follow any local county fire bans to not overextend first responders.
Camping reservations can be made at www.larimercamping.com. More information, please visit www.larimer.org/naturalresources.
