TDS Hospital Employee Recognition Program Names First Winners

TDS is generously sponsoring a new campaign to encourage Estes Park Health employees to contribute to the EPH Employee Assistance Fund.
On Wednesday, June 7, TDS Associate Manager of Field Cable Marketing, Tariq Bhatti, presented the first set of nine winners with gift cards. Each recipient was awarded $25 gift cards to Inkwell & Brew.
Three more drawings are scheduled for this year. Any Estes Park Health employee who contributes to the Employee Assistance Fund can participate for a chance to get rewarded for being considerate!
