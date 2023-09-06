Bank of Estes Park Supports Partners Mentoring Youth

Bank of Estes Park is proud to support Partners (formerly Partners Mentoring Youth) in Estes Park. They have been serving families and youth since 1978, and since 1996 in Estes Park, originally as an intervention strategy for youth entering the juvenile justice system. But the organization has evolved into more of a prevention-based approach, to serve kids who are facing challenges at an earlier stage. They provide Community-Based and School-Based Mentoring programs in the Estes Valley (as well as programs throughout Larimer and Weld counties).
Kathy Whitacre is the Estes Park Program Coordinator, and is always happy to answer any questions, and of course, appreciates any support you can provide to Partners! She can be reached at kwhitacre@poweredbypartners.org, and is currently looking for volunteer/mentors!
If you are interested in providing financial support, please send donations to:
Partners
PO Box 484
Estes Park, CO 80517
