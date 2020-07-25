Estes Valley Sunrise Rotary Awards Community Grants

The Estes Valley Sunrise Rotary (EVSR) recently distributed its annual Community Grants for 2020. Now more than ever, the non-profit organizations in the Estes Valley are in need of financial support and the EVSR was pleased to grant a total of $23,601 to these 13 organizations:
• 911 for 911
• American Legion Post 119
• Boys & Girls Club of Larimer County
• Crossroads Ministry of Estes Park
• Estes Park Education Foundation, Inc.
• Estes Valley Amateur Radio Club
• Estes Valley Crisis Advocates
• Estes Valley Investment in Childhood Success
• Estes Youth Level Up Athletics
• Healing Waters
• Lifelong Learning of EV Preschool
• Partners Mentoring Youth
• The Estes Park Learning Place
Funding for the Community Grants primarily comes from the two fundraising events, the Estes Valley Sunrise Rotary conducts each year, The Labor Day Arts & Crafts Show, and Autumn Gold, as well as through donations from community business partners and individual contributors. The EVSR greatly appreciates these partnerships as it allows ESVR the opportunity to give more back to our community.
Rotary is a service organization of business and professional leaders united worldwide. Rotarians provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and help build peace in the world. Rotary is dedicated to promoting truth, enhancing good will and friendships, and being beneficial and fair to all concerned. Nearly 1.2 million men and women belong to over 31,000 Rotary clubs in over 160 countries. Membership is by invitation and reflects a cross section of each community. The Estes Valley Sunrise Rotary Club is committed and dedicated to supporting the Estes Valley community.
