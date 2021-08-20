News From The Estes Park Museum Friends & Foundation, Inc.

The Pioneer Award is the Estes Park Museum Friends & Foundation Inc.'s annual recognition of a person in the community that has contributed to the rich history and positive legacy of Estes Park. This year, the Museum Friends were thrilled to celebrate Pioneer Award Recipient, Greig Steiner at the 2021 Annual Membership Appreciation Meeting on August 11, 2021.
Steiner was chosen as the 10th Annual Pioneer Award Recipient because of his incredible talents, energy, and selfless dedication to the Estes Park community. Mayor Wendy Koenig attended and read a proclamation containing many of reasons that Greig was chosen as the Pioneer Award Recipient.
Greig first came to Estes Park in 1959 as the co-founder and Art and Technical Director of the Dark Horse Theater creating, building, painting, and lighting over 100 different settings for 36 shows in four summers. Since 1963, he served in various roles including the Stage Director, Art and Technical Director, Producer, Actor, and Fundraiser for the Fine Arts Guild of the Rockies, in addition to his support of the Vail Little Theater, the Loveland Music Theater, and the Lincoln Center Theater, Ft. Collins among others.
In 1967, he and his wife, Ann, opened Greig Steiner Gallery and Design Studios, Estes Park, and held a series of one man shows from coast-to-coast in the winters for over two years. In addition, he has had major art installations and commissions throughout Estes Park, Colorado including at the Timberline Restaurant, Nicky’s Restaurant, Park National Bank, the Town of Estes Park, the Rocky Mountain National Park Headquarters, and the National Park Services Headquarters in Denver, as well as art installations across the United States.
Locally, Greig has designed and engineered the architectural designs of the Courtyard Shops, the Gazebo Restaurant, and Courtyard Tavern. Additionally, The Steiners owned and operated the 'Highfalutin Interiors' and the Gazebo Restaurant and Tavern.
Mr. Steiner recently sat down with museum staff to be interviewed for the museum’s Oral History Program. The museum is working on an exhibition of some of his works, scheduled to be unveiled in 2022.
Congratulations, Greig!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.